Sambalpur: With no letup in problems in the VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla here, the visit of National Medical Commission (NMC) scheduled for May has added to its woes.

Reports said that a team from NMC is scheduled to visit VIMSAR in May. The VIMSAR authorities have been apprised about the development.

However, what ail VIMSAR are the numerous problems plaguing the premier healthcare institute in the state. The team lacks adequate posting of professors to teach the students, staff and infrastructure for which it has drawn a bad name.

Speculations are rife that if VIMSAR authorities do not correct the problems ahead of the visit of NMC then sanction to increase in PG seats in some departments might be cancelled.

However, VIMSAR authorities have to race against time and plug these problems with only a month left for the visit of NMC. VIMSAR might land in trouble if these problems are not taken care off.

Residents have demanded that VIMSAR authorities should take immediate steps to resolve these problems. Reports said that several posts of teachers are lying vacant in pathology, der matology, orthopaedics, radiology, biochemistry, microbiology and paediatrics departments.

Moreover, the institute also lacks necessary infrastructure. The NMC team mainly reviews the presence of faculties available in the medical college for studies for which demands are being made from various quarters to fulfill the post of teachers.

Notably, people from Western Odisha and neighbouring states depend on VIMSAR for healthcare services. Thousands of people throng to VIMSAR daily to avail healthcare services from the doctors in the hospital.

The PG students play an important role in providing healthcare services to the visiting patients for which if PG seats are cancelled then healthcare services in the hospital might collapse.

People will get deprived of healthcare services. Several reports regarding lack of doctors in VIMSAR have been published by various media. The VIMSAR authorities have also published advertisements inviting applications for the post of doctors.

However, VIMSAR continues to reel under shortage of doctors, teachers and other staff in its medical college and hospital. The problem has sparked resentment among the people and if PG seats are reduced then it might lead to an agitation.

When contacted, Prof Dr Lalit Meher, director of VIMSAR said that attempts are being made to fill up the vacant posts of teachers ahead of the NMC visit in May. Moreover, advertisements have been published in various news dailies inviting applications for the post of doctors and faculties.

The health department will be informed seeking its assistance while the rest of the problems will be sorted out in due time, he added.

