Bhubaneswar: Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla will start testing COVID-19 samples soon, the state government said Friday.

“VIMSAR, Burla is expected to start COVID-19 testing facility from April 15,” Sanjay Singh, Secretary, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department said.

Singh also said that the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) is now all set to start testing 1000 samples per day.

“With the increased testing capacity through RMRC we would soon be able to test 1125 samples per day. Works are now going on to increase the testing capacity of RMRC from 350 samples per day to 1000 samples per day,” he added.

Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati Medical College and Hospital (MKCG) at Berhampur has also received approval from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for starting COVID 19 tests, Singh added.

According to the government the testing at MKCG medical college for COVID will start from April 13. The health institution will now start the testing with the capacity of 25 tests per day.

The RMRC meanwhile has been able to equip itself with latest modern equipment COBAS which can enable it to test 1000 samples per day.

“We have worked hard to establish expanded infrastructure to increase COVID testing. Scientists have also been working in three shifts to increase the testings. There are very few centres in India which have this automatic COBAS system for COVID testing. With this assistance we will soon be starting testing 1000 samples per day,” Sanghaamitra Pati, Director of RMRC said.

The government Friday said that it has received around 4000 testing kits, airlifted from Mumbai via a special Cargo Plane last evening. The kits consist of tests, reagents and VTMS vital for the process.