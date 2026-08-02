Los Angeles: Actor Vin Diesel praised the script of Fast Forever and said it is the best script he has read in decades.

Diesel shared a trailer of The Fast and the Furious on his Instagram handle Saturday as he spoke of the next instalment in the franchise. The film is directed by Louis Leterrier and will have the actor reprise the role of Dominic Toretto.

It is set to release March 17, 2028 and is the final instalment in the Fast and the Furious franchise. Besides Diesel, the film also features Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz and Tyrese Gibson as Roman, among others.

You have no ideaâ€¦ When March 17th 2028 comesâ€¦ you will be thankful to see the First one in the theatres this summer, Diesel wrote in the post.

I just read the Fast Forever script by Mike Leslie. It is the best script I have read in decades. I am still crying, he added.

The franchise started with The Fast and the Furious, which released in 2001 and was followed by 2 Fast 2 Furious in 2003, The Fast and the Furious Tokyo Drift in 2006, Fast and Furious in 2009, Fast Five in 2011, Fast and Furious 6 in 2013, Furious 7 in 2015, The Fate of the Furious in 2017, Hobbs and Shaw in 2019, F9 in 2021 and Fast X in 2023.

Besides Fast and the Furious film, the actor will feature in xXx 4 and Riddick Furya, among others.