New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind Monday appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Saxena will replace Anil Baijal, who resigned from the post last week.

“The President of India is pleased to appoint Vinai Kumar Saxena as the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” read a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“The President of India has accepted the resignation of Anil Baijal as Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi,” it added.