Mumbai: Actor Vineet Kumar Singh Saturday said he has boarded the cast of the next production venture from Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

Vineet, who previously worked with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment on Reema Kagti-directed Gold, did not divulge any details of his next collaboration with the banner.

The project will also be backed by Kagti and Zoya Akhtar’s Tiger Baby Films.

“New Year, New Day & New Journey!! Working with @excelmovies is always fun, somehow always feels home & also super excited as ts is my 1st project with @tigerbabyfilms. Thank you Reema, Zoya, Farhan & Ritesh #HappyMakarSankranti,” the actor posted on Twitter alongside a welcome note from the producers.

Vineet’s last feature film appearance was in 2022 in Manish Mundra’s directorial debut Siya. He also starred in third season of ZEE5 series Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti.