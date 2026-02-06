A horrifying incident that recently occurred at a mobile phone shop is going viral on social media, shocking viewers. A video shows a boy chewing on a lithium battery when it exploded within seconds, leaving him seriously injured.

The injured boy was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was given first aid. The incident has triggered alarm and concern among the public. People present at the shop and in the surrounding area were left stunned by what happened.

Shocking incident inside a mobile shop when a boy began chewing on a Lithium Phone Battery. Within seconds, the battery exploded, leaving him seriously injured. The injured boy was rushed for medical treatment pic.twitter.com/03MeyXz28p — Rosy (@rose_k01) February 5, 2026

The video has also sparked widespread discussion online, with many users warning about the dangers of lithium batteries, especially around children. The footage highlights how quickly such batteries can explode and the severity of injuries they can cause.

Lithium batteries store significantly more energy than conventional batteries. If tampered with, chewed, or exposed to unsafe conditions such as overheating, they can explode or catch fire, leading to serious injuries. The incident underscores the risks associated with the improper handling of lithium batteries.

One social media user wrote, “Lithium batteries have a higher energy reserve than other batteries. Do not tamper with them.” Another commented, “Children should never be left alone with batteries or electronic devices. Lithium batteries are extremely sensitive, and ignoring safety rules can lead to serious accidents.”