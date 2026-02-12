A viral video from the ICC T20 World Cup has triggered a fresh controversy after it claimed that leftover drinks were being collected and served again to spectators at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The viral clip, widely shared on social media soon after the match, drew sharp reactions from fans, many of whom questioned hygiene practices and food safety arrangements at the venue.

Here’s the viral clip:

The authenticity of the viral video and the circumstances in which it was recorded have not been independently verified. However, the allegations have led to calls for an explanation from stadium officials and event organisers.

With the tournament drawing large crowds, the incident has raised concerns over whether quality and safety protocols are being strictly followed. No detailed official statement has been issued to date regarding the viral claims.