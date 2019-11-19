Mumbai: He is the Nawab of Pataudi and a successful actor in his own right. She is one of the most beautiful and powerful actresses in the Hindi film industry. They met, fell in love and lived happily ever after.

However, it was not a smooth journey for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. ‘Saifeena’ as they are popularly called, had to face several obstacles before they could tie the knot. Have a glimpse of their beautiful love story.

The two developed feelings for each other during the shooting of ‘Tashan’ also starring Akshay Kumar. While Kareena had just broken up with Shahid Kapoor, Saif was nurturing himself after his divorce from Amrita Singh.

Cupid struck between the two and then there has been no looking back. Now, the couple is proud parents to the little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan who is paparazzi’s favourite.

On the workfront, Saif will be next seen in Tanhaji also starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol while Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for her upcoming film ‘Good Newwz’ with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

The trailer of the movie was released and seems like the biggest goof-up of the year. Produced by Karan Johar, the movie will release December.

Recently, Kareena was recently snapped at Mumbai airport along with little Taimur and Saif Ali Khan. The actress looked elegant in a yellow-green kurta with grey palazzos and a dupatta, while hubby Saif kept it casual in a pink kurta and white pyjama. Taimur on the other hand looked cutest of all donning an all denim outfit. Kareena, who was shooting in Chandigarh, was joined by Saif and Taimur while returning to Mumbai. Well, every time the Pataudis step out, they undoubtedly give some major fashion inspiration.