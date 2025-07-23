A fresh controversy has emerged involving London-based ISKCON’s Govinda restaurant. The vegetarian eatery was recently in the spotlight after a viral video showed an African-British man eating chicken inside its premises. Just three days after that incident, a new video has surfaced, this time showing ISKCON devotees performing kirtan outside a KFC outlet.

The chicken episode had barely settled when this latest video stirred a fresh wave of reactions online. The clip shows ISKCON devotees chanting bhajans and playing traditional instruments outside the popular fast-food chain in London. Following the release of the video, ISKCON devotees and social media users have expressed mixed opinions. Many wrote that such actions do not suit ISKCON, while others supported the peaceful approach.

Reports suggest the devotees staged this act to spread the message of vegetarianism and promote the benefits of satvik food. Their objective was to encourage people to stay away from non-vegetarian food and embrace a pure vegetarian lifestyle. In the video, the devotees are seen dressed in traditional attire, singing devotional songs while playing the Mridang and cymbals.

The video has sparked varied reactions online. While some users praised the devotees for promoting a noble cause, others criticised the move, calling it a publicity stunt. A section of users, however, defended the act, terming it a peaceful protest against non-vegetarian fast-food brands like KFC.