One might think that the US President sits at the top of the power ladder and so does his wife – the First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS).

One might also wonder why did we not write the aforementioned paragraph in a gender-neutral way. Well, the Americans did not vote in that manner, so there is no point in using terms like ‘First Spouse’ or ‘First Gentleman’.

Anyways, as the spouse of the US President, the First Lady faces intense public scrutiny and it has been no different for First Lady Melania Trump during Donald Trump’s first term as President from 2016 to 2020.

Every aspect of Melania’s life, from her fashion choices to her personal opinions, was examined.

Here are some of the controversial actions by Melania Trump that had sparked worldwide debate.

Pith helmet controversy in Africa

During a 2018 tour of Africa, Melania donned a white pith helmet while on safari in Kenya. The helmet, historically associated with colonial rule, was deemed by many as a tone-deaf choice, given its connotations. Critics argued that it symbolized oppression and was inappropriate for the occasion. In response, Melania urged people to focus on her initiatives rather than her attire.

‘I Really Don’t Care, Do U?’ jacket incident

In June 2018, Melania visited a child detention centre in Texas amid the administration’s controversial family separation policy. Boarding the plane, she wore a $39 Zara jacket emblazoned with the words “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” The choice sparked widespread criticism, with many interpreting it as insensitive to the plight of migrant children. Melania later clarified that the message was directed at the media, not the children, expressing her disregard for their constant scrutiny.

Plagiarism debacle at 2016 RNC

In July 2016, during the Republican National Convention, Melania Trump delivered a speech that quickly became the centre of controversy. Observers noted striking similarities between her address and Michelle Obama’s 2008 Democratic National Convention speech. Phrases emphasizing values like hard work and integrity were nearly identical in both speeches. The Trump campaign initially denied any wrongdoing, but staff writer Meredith McIver later accepted responsibility, stating that Melania had admired Michelle Obama’s speech and had shared passages with her, which inadvertently made their way into the final draft.

Pink ‘pussy-bow’ blouse amid scandal

In October 2016, shortly after the release of the Access Hollywood tape where Donald Trump made lewd comments about women, Melania appeared at a presidential debate wearing a bright pink “pussy-bow” blouse by Gucci. The choice led to widespread speculation about whether it was a deliberate statement or a coincidental fashion choice. Melania never publicly addressed the reasons behind this particular outfit.

Dolce & Gabbana floral jacket at G7 Summit

At the 2017 G7 Summit in Italy, Melania wore a 3-D floral jacket by Dolce & Gabbana, priced at $51,500. The extravagant choice drew criticism for being out of touch, especially during a summit focused on global economic issues. Many felt the opulent display was inappropriate for the occasion.

PNN