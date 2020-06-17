New Delhi: Twitteratis demanded an apology from Hindi news channel Aaj Tak after an anchor was caught blaming the Indian Army over the violent face-off between India and China along the Line of Actual Control.

Commenting on the “violent face-off”, television channel Aaj Tak’s anchor Shweta Singh said that the Indian Army should be blamed for the incident and not the central government.

“The duty to patrol the borders is of the Army and not the government,” Singh said. “The Indian Army has the freedom to patrol without waiting for a command from political masters. If the reports say that China overtook Indian land, it raises a question on the Indian Army.”

