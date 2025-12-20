Australian solo traveler Duncan McNaught, known for highlighting kindness, hospitality and everyday human connections during his travels, has revealed what he will miss most about India, its food, even at the airport.

In a video filmed during his final stop in the country, McNaught is seen enjoying his last meal at an international airport lounge. The clip, titled “I will miss India for this one reason,” shows him visibly impressed by a non-vegetarian thali that challenged his expectations of typical airport fare.

Here’s the viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duncan McNaught (@duncan.mcnaught)

“Even in the airport, when you think airport food, you think it’s just airport food. But in India, no. Look at this non-vegetarian thali. Absolutely amazing,” he says in the video.

His plate featured parathas, two varieties of sabzi, raita, a fresh green salad and leftover rice, a spread that, according to McNaught, rivaled restaurant-quality meals.

“I’m gonna miss the food here, no doubt about it. If you can get airport food and it tastes this good… so until next time, goodbye. I will miss your food,” he adds.

Sharing the video on social media, McNaught summed up his experience in the caption: “India’s food is just too good. I’ll miss it.”

The viral video quickly struck a chord with viewers, particularly Indian users and travel enthusiasts, who praised the vlogger for showcasing a positive side of the country.

Comments on that post:

One commenter wrote that while India has its share of issues, McNaught was among the few creators who consistently highlighted its warmth and generosity.

Another user commented, “You truly accepted India the way it should be. You are an absolute energy, bro.” A third questioned common stereotypes often associated with Indian cuisine, asking why some Western travelers claim they “hate the smell of curry.”

PNN & Agencies