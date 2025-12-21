A viral video showing an auto-rickshaw driver’s innovative winter arrangement is circulating widely on social media, drawing praise from internet users who coined it “Z+ security against cold.”

During winter, commuters often prefer cabs over autos or bikes due to the protection that closed vehicles offer from cold winds. Auto-rickshaws, which are typically open on both sides, can make rides uncomfortable in low temperatures. However, a recently surfaced video shows an auto driver who has modified his vehicle to make winter travel far more comfortable for passengers.

Here’s the viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukul Kaushik (@mukul0112_)

The clip, which has been circulating widely online, shows the auto fitted with thick curtains on both sides to block cold air. A transparent sheet has also been installed between the driver’s seat and the passenger area, allowing clear communication while keeping the cold out.

The viral video was shared on Instagram by a user with the handle “mukul0112_” December 18, describing the auto as a “top model.” Since then, the video has garnered nearly one million views and more than 40,000 likes, with users expressing admiration for the driver’s thoughtful setup.

PNN