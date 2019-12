Baripada: Bablu, an elephant tamed by the forest department at Lulung inside Similipal sanctuary in Mayurbhanj went on a rampage and charged at some visitors. A video showing this scene went viral. But it is not yet clear about what led to this incident. No officials of the STR could be contacted in this regard.

In the video, it was found that Bablu’s legs were fettered with chains, but he was chasing some tourists. The animal was intractable for some time, paying no heed to its ‘mohut’.

PNN