Every day, surprising and fascinating animal videos surface on social media, often leaving viewers questioning their eyes. One such video has recently gone viral, leaving people stunned and wondering whether it’s real or fake.

In the viral clip, a cat is seen walking along an electric wire when suddenly, it receives a powerful electric shock. What’s shocking is that despite the jolt, the cat appears completely unharmed, walking away as if nothing happened.

Billu bhai ka yamraj k sath uthna baithna hai 😂 pic.twitter.com/EShQFWwQyN — Rajat (@abeyaaaaaar) October 26, 2025

The video was shared on platform X by a user named @abeyaaaaaar, with a humorous caption: “Billu Bhai is having a sit-up with Yamraj.” Since being posted, it has garnered over 131.8k views and a flood of reactions. One user commented, “Brother, the cat just said hi to Yamraj and came back.” Another joked, “This is called shock therapy, treatment without a doctor.”

In the clip, the cat can be seen fearlessly balancing on a live wire. As it nears a pole, a sudden burst of electricity ignites the pole, and the cat is violently thrown into the air by the impact. Miraculously, it lands safely on the ground and walks away unscathed, leaving viewers both amazed and amused.