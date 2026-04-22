London: The Indian Embassy in Italy Wednesday refuted claims of denying access to certain individuals to its premises in Rome, while rejecting as false and fabricated the allegations made by them in a video posted on social media.

We have seen a video made by a certain Indian national. Claims being made by him are false and fabricated, the Embassy said in a post on X.

We have seen a video made by a certain Indian national. Claims being made by him are false and fabricated. He had come to the Embassy and we were ready to meet him, but he refused to show his identity/passport. We follow some standard security protocols for visitors to the… — India in Italy (@IndiainItaly) April 22, 2026

In the video, an individual is heard saying that they are on Italian soil and must not be pushed around. A person can be seen trying to reason with the youths as one of them films the altercation on his phone.

He had come to the Embassy and we were ready to meet him, but he refused to show his identity passport. We follow some standard security protocols for visitors to the Embassy, the mission said.

The Embassy said it remains committed to offering all possible assistance to Indian nationals. We have regular outreach to all members of the Indian community, it added.

The unidentified youths accused the Embassy staff of rude behaviour and trying to force them into the mission premises.

The social media video attracted several reactions, some accusing the embassy staffer of harassment while others spoke out in his defence.

In my opinion, you (accuser) have done something very wrong, which you don’t want to tell here; read one of the reactions.