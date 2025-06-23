A viral video doing the rounds on social media shows a dramatic scene straight out of a disaster movie — only this one’s real, and it happened inside someone’s kitchen.

The video was shared by a popular Twitter handle, ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’

Watch the viral video here:

They were fortunate that all doors and windows were open, allowing much of the gas to escape outdoors, significantly reducing the explosion’s impact.

pic.twitter.com/fFnDIlHk5F — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 22, 2025

The video starts with a woman trying to control a leaking LPG gas cylinder. The pipe attached to it is violently spewing gas, making it hard for her to manage. Within seconds, things get out of hand. She panics and runs away, leaving the pipe hissing uncontrollably.

Captured entirely on CCTV, the video shows the kitchen slowly filling up with gas. A few moments later, the couple reenters the scene. Believing the danger has passed, they approach the cylinder.

But then — boom!

Not an explosion, thankfully, but a sudden burst of fire ignites behind them. Flames shoot up in the kitchen and then spill into the hall. For a second, it looks terrifying. But here’s the twist: all the windows and doors were open, so the fire didn’t trap them. It lasted barely a second and didn’t cause any serious damage.

Both the husband and wife managed to escape unhurt. The fire fizzled out as quickly as it sparked, and they sprinted out of the house.

Thankfully, it ended with more shock than harm — and a lesson on how dangerous even a small gas leak can be.

PNN