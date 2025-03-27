There is no real competition between a dog and a crocodile. If you ask who would win in a fight, a crocodile would likely have the upper hand due to its size, strength, and powerful bite force. However, the outcome can vary depending on the breed and size of the dog and the specific type of crocodile. But recently, a viral video on social media has challenged this perception.

In the video, the dog outsmarts the crocodile and overpowers it. Despite the crocodile’s strong jaws, it ends up becoming a victim of the dog’s grip. Eventually, the dog tramples the crocodile so severely that the reptile seeks shelter.

The video, shared on social media, has been viewed by millions of people and has garnered numerous likes. Social media users are reacting in various ways. One user wrote, “Dogesh Bhai is another name for terror.” Another commented, “We have to bow down before Dogesh Bhai.” While another wrote, “Dogesh Bhai is playing with death.”