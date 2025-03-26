A viral video is making waves on social media, showing a disturbing incident inside a commercial store—followed by swift and well-deserved justice.

The footage captures a woman in a red shirt standing inside the store while two other women exit. Moments later, an elderly man enters the store, walking past the other women before making his way toward the woman in red. As she stands unaware, he shamelessly rubs his private part against her back, making her visibly uncomfortable.

Before she can even react, a man near the entrance notices the disgusting act and immediately takes matters into his own hands. Without hesitation, he charges at the predator, throwing punches before grabbing him by the neck and dragging him to one of the corner of the store.

Watch the viral video:

Old perverted man gets handled for his sick efforts by the Statue Ninja. pic.twitter.com/RRZTTt7wAn — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) March 26, 2025

The viral video has been widely shared on X, racking up lakhs of views and thousands of likes. Many users are praising the bystander’s quick response, calling him a real-life hero.

One user commented under the viral video, “Instant karma served right on the spot!” while another wrote, “More people need to step up like this!”

PNN