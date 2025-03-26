Delivery workers go the extra mile—literally—to ensure packages reach our doorsteps. From braving harsh weather to navigating tricky addresses, they face all kinds of challenges. But a recent viral video on X proves they may also need serious athletic skills!

What challenge, you ask?

Well, see it for yourself in this viral video:

working for Amazon with a 48’ vertical is crazy 😂 pic.twitter.com/deAxIGCqtp — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 25, 2025

The clip shows a delivery man walking through a gate, package in hand, heading toward the main door. Just as he gets close, a white pet dog appears nearby. The moment the dog moves toward him, the delivery man—clearly startled—reacts in the most unexpected way.

In a split second, he launches himself over the gate, which is his chest-level, executing an impressive high jump with barely a running start!

The dog’s owner, who was also the recipient of the package, quickly reassures the pet and praises the delivery man’s athletic skills.

The viral video was shared by X user FearBuck and has already gained over 6 million views and nearly 200,000 likes.

Users flooded the comments with hilarious reactions.

One joked, “Haters will say it’s reversed.”

Another quipped, “Bro should be in the high jump!”

Have you ever seen a delivery guy move this fast? Let us know what you think about this viral video!

Also read: Are you using AI? You might be making this critical mistake!

PNN