The viral video shows CCTV footage from a grocery shop in India. In the beginning, the shop is empty. No customers are waiting.

A few seconds later, an elderly man walks in to buy groceries. He stands near the counter and waits. Everything looks normal.

Next, two men walk into the shop – another elderly man and a young man in a cap with a bag slung in his hand.

After some time, another person enters too. The crowd inside the tiny shop starts to grow. No one suspects anything yet.

The young man in the cap starts folding his bag. He slowly moves closer to the first elderly man. His actions look normal on camera. But they are not.

Here’s the viral video:

He lifts his bag to his shoulder. He uses it like a shield. With this move, he blocks the view of his other hand. The man quietly targets the smartphone tucked inside the elderly man’s shirt pocket.

In one slick move, he pickpockets the phone. He hides it and calmly walks out of the shop. Nobody notices him leaving.

Seconds later, the elderly man turns around. He reaches for his phone. It’s gone. He looks confused. He checks again and again. He has no idea where the phone disappeared. Before he understands what happened, the thief is already far away.

This viral video is now being shared widely. People are shocked at how smoothly the crime took place. It is also a reminder to be alert, even in crowded but familiar places.

PNN