In a heartwarming twist that’s now racing across social media like wildfire, a women’s cricket match turned into an unexpected game of fetch when a little four-legged pitch invader stole the spotlight.

The viral video opens with a sharp delivery from a bowler, met with a delicate glide by the batter, sending the ball down to third man. The fielder on duty scoops it up and hurls it back towards the wicketkeeper as the two batters bolt for a double.

All eyes are on the potential run-out as the keeper collects the ball and throws to the stumps, but it misses the sticks. The ball sails past the stumps and begins its quiet journey toward the cover region.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by the official handle of Ireland Women’s Cricket.

But just as everyone expects the play to wind down, in comes the scene-stealer: a cute little dog, tail wagging and full of beans, dashing onto the field. With the crowd cheering, the canine cricketer grabs the ball straight into its jaw, much to the amusement of everyone watching.

Fielders nearby try to corner the furry mischief-maker, but the pup is having none of it. With agility that would make any fielder jealous, the dog weaves through the players like a pro, clearly enjoying its moment in the limelight.

And just when it seemed like the match had turned into a comedy of errors, the dog runs towards the non-striker with all the ceremony of a royal guard and drops the ball at her feet — mission complete. The stadium erupts in laughter and applause.

Within seconds, the dog’s owner enters stage left, gently collects the four-legged invader, and walks off to cheers from the crowd. The match resumes, but the memory of the adorable interruption lives on.

PNN