As people around the world welcomed the New Year, social media was flooded with photos and videos from celebrations across countries. In Gurugram, Haryana — often called the nightlife capital of Delhi-NCR — one viral clip has drawn attention for reasons far removed from celebration.

A video circulating on social media shows disturbing scenes from the streets of the city’s posh areas, raising serious questions about civic responsibility and public safety. While many were busy welcoming 2026, several young people were seen lying unconscious on streets and sidewalks in an intoxicated state.

The video, reportedly shot in Sector 29, Gurugram, shows crowds returning home after late-night parties. Several young women can be seen walking unsteadily due to excessive alcohol consumption, with friends supporting them. Meanwhile, some men are seen vomiting along the roadside, while others lie unconscious on sidewalks. A few are even seen waiting for cabs with their shoes in their hands, reflecting extreme physical and mental exhaustion.

After the video surfaced, social media was flooded with reactions. While some mocked it as the “harsh reality of Gurugram,” a large section of users linked it to the declining standards among Indian youth. One user wrote, “When the country’s youth is so immersed in drugs, one can imagine what the future holds.” Another commented, “Our ancestors believed the New Year should begin with good resolutions, but here decorum is being completely flouted.”

Experts say a lack of awareness and self-control among young people is emerging as a major challenge amid the growing party culture. Such behaviour in public places is not only harmful to personal health but also poses a serious threat to public safety.