Delhi: The holy month of Ramzan is underway, and as a democratic country that values peace and brotherhood, India has always embraced communal harmony. However, despite this, some anti-social elements attempt to create discord. Amidst this, a viral video of a young woman from Delhi, Neha Bharti, has surfaced, showcasing her serving Iftaar to Muslims.

Despite being a Hindu, Neha Bharti visits Jama Masjid every day during the holy month of Ramzan to distribute Iftaar, setting a remarkable example of love and unity. Neha, who also runs an NGO, chooses to rise above religious divides and political narratives. Every day, she arrives at Jama Masjid, offering Iftaar to people from the Muslim community. Those present there eagerly await her arrival, appreciating her kindness and generosity.

Neha shares that the immense love and respect she receives at Jama Masjid motivate her to continue this initiative. Interestingly, it was her own family that inspired her to start this noble effort. Initially unsure of where to begin, she decided on Jama Masjid, as it is close to her home and draws a large number of people for Iftaar.

This video has surfaced at a time when the country deeply needs such examples of communal harmony. While a few individuals incite unrest, the larger society cherishes peace. In this environment, Neha’s efforts stand out as a beacon of unity. Her videos have gone viral on social media, garnering immense praise.

Neha emphasizes that the support she receives for arranging Iftaar comes from both Hindus and Muslims, proving that such initiatives are only possible through collective efforts. Social media users have showered her with appreciation, with comments like, “Didi, may Allah bless you with success.” Others have expressed a desire to join her in this noble work, while many have flooded the comment section with heart emojis, showing their admiration and respect.