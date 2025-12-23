Indian street dogs chasing people, especially bikers and scooter riders, is not new. It happens in cities, towns and even busy highways. Many riders panic. Some lose control. Accidents and even deaths have been reported over the years.

Now, a viral video is doing the rounds online has caught everyone’s attention. It shows a man who has modified his scooter to protect himself from chasing street dogs.

In the video, the man demonstrates a simple mechanism. He has fixed a long stick to his scooter. When activated, the stick swings outward. It is meant to scare or hit dogs that come too close while chasing.

The viral video then shifts to a real-life demo. The man goes for a ride with his daughter seated behind him. They move through streets where dogs are usually known to chase vehicles.

Here’s the viral video:

Soon, a few dogs start running behind the scooter. As they get closer, the man activates the mechanism. The stick swings out.

The dogs instantly back off.

This happens more than once in the video. Each time, the chasing stops. The dogs retreat quickly after the trigger is used.

The man seems confident. He believes the dogs will learn a lesson. Not just for him, but for others too.

The title of the viral video reads: “We need this in India as soon as possible.”

Social media users had mixed reactions. Some praised the idea. Others questioned its safety and effectiveness.

One user wrote, “Dude, Indian dogs are smart. They will adapt and attack from the front.”

Another user shared a different approach: “You don’t need anything to deal with Indian dogs. Today, dogs were chasing bikes at a busy traffic circle. I stopped my Bullet and removed my helmet. The dogs ran away. Street dogs chase you till you don’t charge back.”

