A jaw-dropping viral video of a woman hanging out of a moving train is making waves online.

What started as an attempt to capture the perfect travel shot turned into a heart-stopping moment when the train door shut on her mid-pose, knocking her off the train.

The woman, identified as Munevver Isk Nizam, was filming herself clinging to the doorframe of a speeding train in Sri Lanka. She smiled, posed, even sang ,all for the ‘Gram, when suddenly, reality hit hard.

Despite the terrifying scene, Nizam walked away unhurt. In her post, she called the whole incident “full comedy” and claimed the train was about to stop anyway. But the internet wasn’t laughing.

Watch the viral video

The now-viral clip, with over 104 million views, left viewers stunned. While Nizam disabled comments on her post, the footage exploded across other platforms, where users didn’t hold back.

“Reckless,” “Irresponsible,” “All for clout,” many users slammed the stunt, asking why influencers keep risking lives for content.

PNN