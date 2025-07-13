If you’ve been scrolling through your feed lately, chances are you’ve come across that viral video—the one that’s being dubbed the funniest stunt fail in human history. And honestly, it’s hard to argue with the internet on this one.

Watch the viral video:

He didn’t need anyone to hold his beer. pic.twitter.com/8z7WtnLpTb — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) July 12, 2025

The clip kicks off with a boat cruising along a calm water body, carrying a bunch of people who seem to be enjoying a chill ride. Just above the water, there’s a bridge. That’s where the chaos begins.

One man, clearly feeling adventurous, decides to swing from the bridge—Mission Impossible-style—with the aim of landing smoothly back onto the boat. Bold move? Sure. Smart move? Not really.

As the boat approaches the end of the bridge, the man tries to lower himself and land like a hero. But instead of glory, he lands his foot right on another passenger’s hand. That poor guy was simply chilling, holding a beer. And in seconds, both of them are in the water—one shocked, the other still trying to save his drink.

But the real comedy kicks in next.

A support water ski tied to the end of the boat was supposed to be the escape plan. The stuntman somehow clings onto it and tries pulling the other man along. But our beer warrior has other priorities—namely, not spilling a drop. The guy resists rescue because, hey, the beer must be saved.

The video ends with a caption that perfectly sums up the vibe: “He didn’t need anyone to hold his beer.”

Comments flooded in, calling it the funniest fail they’ve ever seen. Some even called it a “cinematic masterpiece of disaster.” Whether you’re here for the stunt, the splash, or the beer-saving dedication, this viral video is pure gold.

PNN