The internet is having a field day with a viral video that’s both bizarre and hilarious. It’s not your usual “thief caught” story — this one comes with sweat, reps, and a lot of unexpected gym drama.

The viral video, which has been shared by the popular Twitter handle “Ghar Ke Kalesh,” claims to be from Cox’s Bazar. And the title? “Thief Forced to Exercise After Being Caught in Cox’s Bazar Gym.” Yes, you read that right.

Watch the viral video:

Thief Forced to Exercise After Being Caught in Cox’s Bazar Gym

pic.twitter.com/iaPhNJmRcC — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 12, 2025

In the clip, the man—apparently a thief—is seen lifting barbells, doing push-ups, rowing on a machine, and even struggling through a bench press. At one point, he pleads for mercy from the person filming him, but the workout just keeps going.

It’s the kind of punishment that leaves you sore — literally. And while it may look funny to some, others online are questioning the ethics of such “creative justice.”

As of now, OrissaPOST has not independently verified the authenticity of the video, but that hasn’t stopped the clip from going viral across platforms.

Social media users are divided—some are laughing, others are criticising, and a few are even suggesting this could be the future of non-violent punishment.

Whatever your take, one thing’s for sure: this viral video is one for the books.

PNN