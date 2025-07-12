If you thought you’d seen the limits of madness for likes and views, today that boundary has been completely shattered. A video is going viral on social media that will not only shock you but also make you hold your head in disbelief. Obsessed with reels and online fame, a young man has done something so absurd that people are now saying, “Reel culture has truly become a mental illness.” In the video, the man is seen drinking the engine oil of a bike, and that too as casually as if he were sipping fruit juice.

At the beginning of the video, the young man opens up his bike’s engine. He then places his mouth directly under the engine. He drinks it, yes, actually drinks it, as if he’s just achieved some extraordinary feat.

This disturbing video is spreading like wildfire online, sparking outrage among viewers. Some are calling it an act of “brain bankruptcy,” while others are questioning, “Has madness become the new talent?”

Notably, drinking engine oil is not only dangerous but can be fatal. The chemicals in it can cause severe internal damage and may directly impact the lungs and liver. Yet the obsession with going viral seems to have made views and followers more valuable than life itself.

This incident is a stark reminder of the blind race for social media fame, a race where craze is being marketed as creativity. People are forgetting that millions are watching them, and such videos can set a dangerously wrong example for impressionable viewers.

The video was posted from an Instagram account named @mkvibes87. Reactions are pouring in across platforms. One user commented, “Hey, this madman is going to die.” Another wrote, “If you have to die, at least eat something tasty, what kind of stupidity is this?” Yet another quipped, “Brother, even Puneet Superstar is a thousand times better than you.”