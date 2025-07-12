Nowadays, risking life for reels in the hope of getting likes on social media has become a new norm. The latest case is from Maharashtra, where a person drove his car into a gorge while performing a stunt to make a reel. The person didn’t even care that he could lose his life in the process.

This video is going viral on social media. While some are calling it sheer stupidity, others are saying that the day is not far when we will have to open clinics to treat this madness.

20 वर्षीय सुनील जाधव, सतारा के सदावाघपुर स्थित टेबल पॉइंट पर रीलों के लिए कार स्टंट कर रहे थे, तभी उनकी कार नियंत्रण खो बैठी और 300 फीट गहरी खाई में गिर गई। सुनील की हालत गंभीर है, कि रीलबाजी में लोग क्या क्या कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/0xUIprAw0Q — Dr. Sheetal yadav (@Sheetal2242) July 11, 2025

A man, reportedly named Sunil Jadhav, was performing stunts with a car at Table Point in Sadawaghapur. However, things didn’t go as planned. It is clearly visible in the video that the person filming it was aware of the gorge. The car falls into a 300-foot-deep gorge, after which the entire Table Point reverberates with the screams of the people present there. Jadhav’s condition is currently reported as critical.

This video is being shared on many platforms across social media. It has been viewed by thousands of people so far. Many users are angry after watching it. One user wrote, “There is only one life… understand it more than liking it.” Another wrote, “Write ‘Om Shanti,’ no sympathy for those who have fun.” A third user commented, “It is true, do not joke with the car.”