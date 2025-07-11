A viral video making the rounds on social media has stirred strong reactions online. It shows a disturbing moment when a group of Bangladeshi men hurled racial slurs at a Chinese man — and what followed caught everyone by surprise.

Watch the viral video:

Kalesh b/w Bangladeshi’s and Chinese guy over Calling him Ching-Pong-Ching

The video begins with the Chinese man recording something, possibly for social media. But soon, the situation takes an ugly turn.

A group of local men begins mocking him and throwing racial slurs. The man calmly protests, telling them that what they’re saying is wrong and offensive.

In an attempt to bridge the language barrier, the Chinese man even pulls out a translator app on his phone, trying to make his point clear. But one man from the group continues to repeat the slur — again and again.

Frustrated and hurt, the Chinese man eventually loses his patience. He slaps the man who kept repeating the insult.

Moments later, bystanders arrive and try to calm things down. Tensions ease, and in a surprising turn, the man who kept throwing slurs ends up apologising to the Chinese man.

The viral video has since triggered widespread debate online, with many condemning the casual racism and praising the Chinese man’s calmness before things escalated.

