A video is going viral on social media, leaving viewers shocked and disgusted. The clip shows a girl casually eating a burger at a restaurant table. But what she does next has left thousands of people struggling to hold back their nausea.

In the video, a live cockroach is seen crawling on her table. For a moment, it seems like she might scream or push it away. But what happens next will leave you stunned.

In the viral video, the girl is seated at a burger outlet, enjoying her meal. Suddenly, a cockroach appears on her table, the kind that usually makes people jump in fear. But instead of panicking, the girl picks up the cockroach, places it right in the middle of her burger, and eats it as if it were an extra topping. No disgust, no fear, no hesitation. She finishes the burger with a cold smile, looking directly at the camera.

It remains unclear whether this video was part of a stunt or simply a bizarre personal choice. But the clip has spread like wildfire on the internet, ruining people’s appetites worldwide.

Social media users have reacted fiercely. Some called it “level 100 of mental illness,” while others commented, “Now we need to watch restaurant food online, not eat it.” Many believe such acts are publicity stunts aimed at provoking people and gaining views.

The video has once again sparked debate about the unchecked freedom of social media and the extreme hunger for viral fame. Some users asked if disgust is the next frontier after obscenity. Will cockroaches now be the new ingredient in the name of creativity?

A few users even vowed never to watch such reels again.