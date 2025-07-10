A video showing a violent clash between a complainant and a police constable inside a Pakistan police station has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread reactions from users.

In the footage, what appears to be a routine complaint quickly escalates into a physical fight. According to reports, the complainant had visited the station several times but was frustrated by the police’s failure to register his complaint. This frustration allegedly sparked a heated argument with a constable, which soon turned violent.

The video shows the complainant and the constable grappling, exchanging punches, and pushing each other into furniture and walls. Tables and chairs were overturned as the two fought across the police station premises. At one point, the complainant is seen throwing the constable to the ground, while the officer retaliates by shoving him against a wall.

Kalesh b/w Pakistan Police Constable and a Citizen Who wanted to Register a Case, Pakistan

pic.twitter.com/HfwpGQIdbd — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 9, 2025

Bystanders in the station appeared shocked, with some filming the altercation on their phones. These clips have since circulated widely on social media. The video was shared from an account called @gharkekalesh and has garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

As of now, no official statement has been released by the local police regarding the incident. Social media reactions to the video have been mixed—while some users criticized the breakdown of discipline in the police force, others expressed amusement at the unexpected street-fight-style scene inside a police station.

The incident has sparked debate online about law enforcement accountability and public frustration with police inaction.