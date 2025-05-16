A viral video circulating on social media has left viewers stunned, showing a man’s jaw-dropping escape from an armed group by pulling off a clever disguise that no one saw coming. Captured by a street surveillance camera, the footage looks like a scene straight out of a spy thriller.

In the viral video, the man can be seen sprinting to a street corner with armed pursuers hot on his trail. In a split-second decision, he throws off his shirt, lies down facing a wall, and pretends to be a sleeping homeless man. The transformation is so convincing that the armed group arrives at the same spot and searches intensely, all while he remains motionless right under their noses.

The tension builds as two more men arrive on a bike to join the search. One of them even climbs the wall just beside the man’s hiding spot, scanning rooftops while completely overlooking the “sleeping figure” below.

Watch the viral video

Man pretends to be homeless to escape armed group trying to take his life pic.twitter.com/n8Plnkk3Q8 — I Post Forbidden Videos (@WorldDarkWeb2) February 15, 2025

The viral video has triggered an outpouring of reactions online, with many praising the man’s courage and sharp instincts. It’s a powerful reminder that sometimes, the smartest move is to blend in when no one’s watching. However, one user commented that ‘this was staged for a show’.

PNN