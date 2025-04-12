A viral video has captured a bizarre courtroom moment where a man attempted to present an AI-generated lawyer as his legal representative, prompting swift intervention from the judge.

The video, which has been widely shared online, shows the judge questioning the man after realising that the so-called lawyer was not a real person. The man had failed to inform the US court in advance that his legal counsel was an artificial intelligence tool.

In the now-viral clip, the judge expresses clear displeasure over the lack of transparency and warns that such surprises have no place in a courtroom. He emphasized that legal proceedings require clear communication, especially when introducing unconventional tools like AI.

Watch the viral video:

Actually she is right, not sure about this halo effect, but he went to their offices/submitted applications multiple times, but never specified beforehand that the video was AI generated, just a video I dont think she shouldve yelled at him, but lying the court is a big yikes pic.twitter.com/xZr7n14fcx — 『🦌』Kendra Kendrillion『👾』 | 1̵̫̋0̷̖͛0̷̢̅% (@Kendrillion64) April 9, 2025



The court also noted that the individual had previously interacted in person and provided verbal testimony, making the sudden appearance of a digital proxy highly suspicious.

The judge went on to suggest that the man might be using the courtroom as a platform to promote his business, rather than engaging sincerely in the legal process.

As seen in the viral video, the judge ultimately instructed the man to proceed without the AI if he wished to present oral arguments, making it clear that human presence and accountability remain essential in court.

The incident has sparked intense online debate, with the viral video raising fresh questions about the ethical boundaries of artificial intelligence in the justice system.

PNN