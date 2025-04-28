If you thought you had seen it all, wait till you catch this viral video that’s setting the internet on fire.

It all starts with a typical late-night street brawl. Two men, heated words, and tempers ready to explode. In the middle of the shouting match, a man in a black T-shirt shoves another man wearing a hoodie. It’s aggressive, sure — but things are just warming up.

Enter chaos.

The hoodie guy’s female companion steps in, maybe hoping to calm things down. But the man in the black T-shirt, apparently not thinking straight (or maybe just too drunk to care), shoves her too. Big mistake? Its huge!

Within seconds, the vibe goes from “tense” to “total beatdown.” The hoodie guy, joined by two of his friends, charges at the T-shirt man with flying fists and kicks. What follows is a blur of punches, stomps, and some very public karma.

Watch the viral video:

Drunk Man puts his hands on a WOMAN and INSTANTLY regrets it 😳 pic.twitter.com/7P90XunH65 — Second before disaster (@NeverteIImeodd) April 27, 2025

By the end of the viral video, the black T-shirt guy is flat on the pavement — completely knocked out — while the others walk away from the scene.

The caption of the video reads: “Drunk man puts his hands on a woman and instantly regrets it.”

The internet, of course, is eating this up. The viral video has already crossed 1.3 lakh views and pulled in over 1,800 likes — and counting.

