There are lucky moments, and then there are one-in-a-million moments that make you wonder if the universe just gave someone a secret script. That’s exactly what happened in a now viral video that’s making the rounds on social media and trust us, you’ll want to see this one.

Titled “One in a million moment caught on camera,” the video has already racked up a jaw-dropping 6 million views and over 65,000 likes. And when you watch it, you’ll see why.

Picture this: a man standing on a misty hilltop, likely at the crack of dawn, with a couple of friends behind the camera hyping him up. The vibe? Total anticipation. He starts a countdown from 7 — no rush, just steady excitement building with every number. 6…5…4…3…2…1…

Then, just as he hits “1,” the camera swings towards a volcanic mountain and boom! Right on cue, the volcano erupts, sending a plume of smoke and ash dramatically into the sky. The timing is so spot-on, it’s almost like he summoned the eruption with pure willpower. Naturally, the whole group erupts in cheers too.

Watch the viral video here:

One in a million moment caught on camera pic.twitter.com/oF8StWP6mV — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) April 25, 2025

The clip has left viewers in disbelief, flooding the comments section with reactions ranging from amazement to skepticism. One user joked, “What are the chances of this happening again, really?” while another added a fun reality check: “I’ve done that same hike in Guatemala and while the timing is good, that volcano goes off almost every thirty seconds.”

Still, even if nature was just doing its thing, catching it with that level of drama feels almost cinematic. Whether you think it’s pure luck or cleverly timed filming, there’s no denying — it’s viral video gold.

PNN