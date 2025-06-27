A viral video captured on a grocery store’s CCTV camera is getting a lot of attention online.

It begins like any normal day— a man and his girlfriend are standing near the cashier, probably waiting to pay.

Everything seems normal until a group of guys walks in and stands close to them. Then, things take a disturbing turn.

One of the men from the group is seen misbehaving with the woman—he inappropriately touches her while pretending it was unintentional. But the camera catches it all, clear as day. What follows next is a moment of rage and rightful reaction.

Here the viral video:

Got what he deserved pic.twitter.com/IbgBPqFkix — FIGHTFLIX (@Fightflix_) June 26, 2025

The woman’s boyfriend immediately confronts the guy. A heated exchange happens between the two. Then, in a flash, karma hits the offender.

The boyfriend gives him a strong, no-nonsense slap right across the face. The guy stumbles back, shocked, and the video ends there—leaving viewers cheering in the comments section.

This viral video has triggered widespread reactions. While many expressed anger at the group’s behavior, most praised the boyfriend for standing up against harassment. The internet, as always, didn’t disappoint with reactions ranging from “well deserved” to “karma served cold.”

PNN