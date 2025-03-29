Most of the time, size determines the winner in a fight—bigger animals tend to dominate smaller ones. So, between a human and a chicken, who would win? Logic says the human, right? Well, a recent viral video proves that assumption completely wrong.

In the now-viral video, a man armed with a stick tries to attack a chicken, expecting an easy victory. At first, the bird remains still, seemingly unbothered by the looming threat. But just as the man moves in, the chicken springs into action—turning the hunter into the hunted!

Caught off guard, the man panics and sprints downhill, desperately trying to escape the relentless bird. In his frantic retreat, he even leaps over a tree obstacle, but the determined chicken doesn’t back down. The once-confident attacker is now the one running for his life!

Watch the viral video:

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the unexpected showdown. Many cheered for the feisty chicken, while others mocked the man for underestimating his tiny opponent. Comments flooded in, with one user writing, “This chicken deserves a medal!” and another joking, “Never mess with a rooster unless you’re ready to run.”

This viral video is a hilarious reminder that size isn’t everything—and sometimes, the underdog (or under-chicken) has the last laugh!

PNN