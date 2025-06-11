The internet is buzzing over a viral video that shows three men riding a bike and creating chaos on the road.

In the now-viral clip, the trio is seen speeding recklessly, with two of them sitting behind the rider. What caught everyone’s attention? The two pillion riders are holding belts in their hands—clearly up to no good.

As they approach another biker, one of them leans out and whips the unsuspecting rider with his belt. The biker appears shocked and loses balance for a moment. The whole incident was captured by someone riding behind them.

Watch the viral video:

#मुजफ्फरनगर बिना वजह हाईवे पर चल रहे लोगों को तीन मोटरसाइकिल सवारों द्वारा बेल्टों से पीटने की क्या वजह हो सकती है?? आखिरकार तीनों पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ चुके हैं…अब वजह की जानकारी पुलिस लेगी। pic.twitter.com/VJCNExtuKK — Abhimanyu Singh Journalist (@Abhimanyu1305) June 11, 2025

The video quickly spread on social media, with netizens calling out the men for their dangerous and disgusting behaviour.

But there’s more. In the later part of the video, the same trio is seen stepping out of a police van, suggesting that they didn’t get away with it. Though there’s no official statement yet, their arrival from a police vehicle hints that they were nabbed soon after the incident.

The viral video has sparked a huge reaction online, with many demanding strict action and praising the authorities for a quick response.

PNN