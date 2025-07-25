Due to heavy rain, roads in many areas have been washed away, making it difficult to travel. The situation becomes worse, especially in small towns and villages, because there is often only one road connecting the entire area. A similar scene can be seen in a video going viral on social media, where a part of the road has been washed away in a region of Punjab’s Moga district.

In the video, schoolgirls in uniform can be seen standing on one side, stranded due to rainwater. Then, two men step forward, lie down on their knees in the water, and create a makeshift bridge with their backs so the girls can cross safely. The heartwarming gesture is touching people’s hearts, and the video is rapidly going viral on social media.

The clip was shared on social media platform X from an account named @rishuraj_chd and has been viewed more than 138.6K so far. People are also commenting heavily on the video. One user wrote, “May God give him happiness and progress.” Another commented, “This brother is worthy of praise, but the government should be ashamed.” A third user remarked, “Will you cross the time of returning from school like this?”