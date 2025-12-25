A viral video circulating on Instagram shows a man receiving an unexpected gift during a Secret Santa exchange. Secret Santa is a popular Christmas tradition in offices, schools and families, where participants exchange gifts, often with an effort to be thoughtful or creative. The viral clip stands out for its unusual twist, drawing attention amid the festive season.

Here’s the viral video:

The viral video opens with a neatly wrapped gift, creating anticipation as the man begins to unwrap it. His excitement fades when he notices the wrapping paper is torn slightly on one side. As he looks closer, he realises the package contains a large red brick, leaving him visibly shocked.

Shared widely for its humour and surprise factor, the clip has gained traction on social media, with viewers reacting to the unconventional Secret Santa present.

