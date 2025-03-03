A shocking yet oddly comical viral video has taken the internet by storm, capturing the moment a bold shoplifter attempted to walk away with a trolley full of snacks—only to be swiftly intercepted and pushed out of the store.

In the now-viral clip, the alleged thief is seen casually strolling toward the exit, seemingly unfazed, with a cart overflowing with what appears to be Takis, a popular spicy snack. However, before he can make a clean getaway, another man steps in, gripping him by the chin and pushing him out the door with minimal effort.

Undeterred, the shoplifter attempts a comeback, seemingly intent on reclaiming his stolen haul. But the intervening man follows him outside and forcefully wards him off once again, making it clear that his shoplifting attempt won’t succeed.

Watch the viral video here:

every studs weakness is the great khali head squeeze pic.twitter.com/HvvUmBIy3k — Hood Crazy (@hoodcrazy_) March 1, 2025



The video has sparked a wave of reactions online, with social media users expressing amusement and disbelief. One user commented, “Going to jail over like $200 worth of chips is wild.” Another quipped, “Why are crazy people so obsessed with Takis?” A third added, “For Takis? Really? We that broke out here? Jesus Christ.”

While the incident itself highlights the audacity of shoplifters, it also raises questions about the lengths some people are willing to go for a snack run gone wrong. The video continues to rack up views, proving once again that bizarre moments caught on camera never fail to capture the internet’s attention.

PNN