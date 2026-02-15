A wedding reception in Jaipur took a shocking turn when a man posing as a guest allegedly stole the bride’s handbag from the stage, an incident captured on a viral video and now widely shared on social media.

The theft took place February 7 during a reception at a marriage garden in the Jagatpura area. At around 10.15 pm, while the bride and groom were on stage greeting guests and posing for photographs, the suspect—dressed in a blazer and trousers—blended into the crowd without raising suspicion.

The viral video shows the man slowly approaching the stage amid the rush, lifting the bride’s handbag, concealing it inside his blazer, and slipping away unnoticed in the crowd.

According to the family’s complaint, the bag contained jewellery and cash worth nearly Rs 4 lakh. The theft came to light only after the event ended and the bag could not be found. A complaint has been filed at the Shivdaspura police station, and police have launched a search for the accused based on the viral video.

