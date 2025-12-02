Ahead of the second ODI between India and South Africa in Raipur Wednesday (December 3), a video of Virat Kohli and selector Pragyan Ojha has been making the rounds. While waiting for a flight, Kohli and Ojha are seen engaged in a serious conversation.

The video has surfaced amid reports that the team management has not been communicating with senior players. Speculation suggests head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have not spoken to Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma for a long time. This alleged disconnect is reportedly visible in the Team India dressing room. Recently, reports also claimed that Agarkar wants Kohli and Rohit to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting next month.

The clip of Kohli speaking with Ojha has gone viral on social media. Kohli appears to be explaining something while Ojha listens attentively and nods. Both are seated side by side.

Some serious discussion between Virat Kohli and selector pragyan Ojha. https://t.co/fS88MRytDG pic.twitter.com/UrNcMWpfx5 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) December 2, 2025

Gautam Gambhir is seen seated at a distance. Earlier, Ojha was spotted sitting next to the head coach. He later met Rohit, and the two exchanged smiles and a handshake. Ojha and Rohit have played together and were teammates at the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

The second ODI between India and South Africa is set for December 3 in Raipur. Virat and Rohit delivered strong performances in the first ODI in Ranchi November 30, helping India secure a 17-run win. Kohli smashed his 52nd ODI century with a 135-run knock, while Rohit recorded his third consecutive 50-plus score in ODIs.

Notably, both Rohit and Kohli currently play only ODI cricket. They retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup and announced their retirement from Test cricket in May 2025, taking a break for a few months afterwards.