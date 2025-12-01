The first ODI between India and South Africa in Ranchi produced several memorable moments. Virat Kohli became the center of attention with his 135 off 120 balls. Off the field, a light-hearted exchange between him and Yashasvi Jaiswal also went viral on social media.

A funny moment was captured on camera after the match, showing Indian players standing near the boundary line. In the video, Kohli notices Jaiswal’s hairstyle as soon as he walks in. Jaiswal is currently sporting a middle-parted look, similar to the one Salman Khan wore in his hit film Tere Naam.

Kohli trolling Jaiswal’s hairstyle with Salman’s dance in Tere naam 🤣 pic.twitter.com/V9jF1PccKK — Gangadhar (@90_andypycroft) November 30, 2025

Upon seeing him, Kohli imitates the famous step from the song “Lagan Lagi,” prompting nearby players to burst into laughter. The clip quickly spread across social media.

Kohli was in vintage form during the Ranchi ODI. He smashed 135 runs off 120 balls, turning the match into pure entertainment. His knock, featuring 11 fours and 7 sixes, was his 52nd ODI century and helped India post 349, setting up a comfortable win. He was named Player of the Match.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli also talked about his future plans. “I’m only playing the ODI format now. I want to play a consistent game for now,” he said. After a long career, he added, he now wants to move forward based on physical and mental readiness. Kohli said he is fully focused on the 2027 ODI World Cup.