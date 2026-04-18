Bengaluru: David Miller struck two sixes in a tense last over as Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match Saturday.

Delhi Capitals bowled with a lot of discipline to restrict RCB to 175 for 8. In reply, the visitors completed the chase of 176 with a ball to spare. KL Rahul (57) and Tristan Stubbs (60 not out) made significant contributions for DC with the bat, but it was Miller’s (22 not out in 10 balls) two maximums that sealed the match in his team’s favour.

RCB seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled beautifully to end with figures of 3/26 in four overs.

Asked to bat first, RCB were well served by English opener Phil Salt, who top-scored for the home team with a 38-ball 63.

However, RCB’s other top-order batters failed to fire as Delhi Capitals made a strong comeback with the ball, with skipper Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Lungi Ngidi picking two wickets each with their impressive bowling.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 175/8 in 20 overs (Phil Salt 63; Axar Patel 2/18, Kuldeep Yadav 2/32, Lungi Ngidi 2/39).

Delhi Capitals: 179/4 in 19.5 overs (KL Rahul 57, Tristan Stubbs 60 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/26).