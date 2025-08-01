A painful and shocking incident was captured on CCTV in Mahalgaon, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where stray dogs attacked and killed a pet dog. The video, which has gone viral on social media, has sparked outrage and reignited concerns over the growing problem of stray dogs and their dangerous consequences.

The footage shows the horrifying incident unfolding inside a house. A black-and-white pet dog is seen running in fear as two brown stray dogs aggressively enter the premises and launch an attack. The video clearly shows the stray dogs surrounding the pet dog and biting it mercilessly. Despite efforts to escape, the pet dog appears helpless against the aggression and numbers of the stray dogs.

Stray dogs in Gwalior's Mahalgaon Housing Vikas Colony entered inside a house and killed a pet dog.

pic.twitter.com/ryqbcJf63H — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 31, 2025

The clip further shows a violent struggle among the dogs, which ends with the pet dog collapsing to the ground. The stray dogs continue their brutal attack until, eventually, they leave the pet dog, which is seen lying motionless, either unconscious or dead.

This disturbing video has raised serious concerns among residents, urging authorities like the Gwalior Municipal Corporation and animal welfare organisations to take immediate action. There is a growing demand for stricter control measures and a more robust vaccination and sterilisation campaign for stray dogs to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.