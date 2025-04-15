A peaceful dining experience turned into sheer chaos when a group of three women unleashed a storm of destruction inside a bustling city restaurant, all because of an extra charge for dipping sauce.

Captured on video by a staff member, the footage has since taken the internet by storm, racking up millions of views and sparking widespread outrage.

The viral video opens with the blaring of emergency sirens as the restaurant’s alarm system goes off. In the frame, three young women, dressed in modern, trendy attire, are seen throwing anything they can lay their hands on — cutlery, glassware, chairs, and even knives — at the stunned restaurant staff. With zero regard for safety, the women also shattered a glass railing in the dining area, sending shards flying.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘I Post Forbidden Videos’.

Three women arrested for destroying restaurant after being told it was $1.75 extra for dipping sauce pic.twitter.com/lBzJ5zekrb — I Post Forbidden Videos (@WorldDarkWeb2) April 11, 2025

Eyewitnesses, rather than intervening, chose to film the mayhem on their phones, further fuelling the spectacle on social media. The attackers appeared completely remorseless, storming through the restaurant like bulls in a china shop.

According to staff, the incident erupted after the women were billed a nominal fee for an additional portion of dipping sauce. What started as a minor disagreement quickly snowballed into full-blown vandalism.

This over-the-top reaction to a petty issue has left netizens dumbfounded, sparking debates on entitlement, public decorum, and rising customer rage.

One ‘X’ user commented, “You have their faces. Arrest and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

Another user wrote, “I guess it’s true you can’t domesticate some animals.”

As the dust settles, one thing is clear — this tantrum over sauce has left a bitter aftertaste.

PNN