You’ve seen traffic cops wave hands, blow whistles, and scold rule-breakers, but have you ever seen one break into song? A hilarious video going viral on social media shows a traffic policeman ditching the megaphone and grabbing the mic (figuratively) to spread road safety awareness through Hindi film-style singing.

In the video, the cop is stationed at a busy intersection, but instead of yelling at helmetless riders or waving angry arms, he belts out safety messages to the tune of Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna, the classic hit from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Only, his version goes: “Photo le lenge teri, challan kaat denge!” Yes, he’s turning traffic rules into a musical moment, and the crowd loves it.

Commuters actually stop to listen, some with smiles, others recording the spectacle. Who knew traffic enforcement could be so entertaining?

The clip, shared by @raavan_india on X, has already racked up over 12,000 views and counting. Netizens are applauding the officer’s creativity, with one user joking, “Is this cop a part-time YouTuber?” Another quipped, “Waiting for Arijit Singh to discover this gem.” And someone else demanded a full concert: “Sir, sing Saiyyara next with backup dancers, please!”

From sirens to singing, this cop proves you don’t need a harsh tone to get your message across just a killer playlist.